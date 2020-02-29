ben-ainslie,-britain-group-reign-supreme-in-initially-sailgp-race

SYDNEY – Ben Ainslie’s Britain workforce completed a close to-best 1st round of the SailGP collection on Sydney Harbour with a convincing gain around defending winner Australia in the match-race remaining on Saturday.

The British boat, skippered by four-time Olympic gold medalist Ainslie, won the first 4 of the five fleet races, with Tom Slingsby’s Australia having the fifth. That win, which adopted a second location in Saturday’s opening fleet race, clinched a place in the remaining for the Australian boat.

The Australians had a pre-start off penalty in advance of the final and Britain charged absent to sign-up a convincing earn.

Slingsby and his crew started the day degree on details with Japan, skippered by Australian Nathan Outteridge, which notched two third-put finishes on Saturday.

“Tommy and the Aussies are the household-city favorites, it was terrific to be up versus them in the match race and to occur out on prime is a fantastic begin for us,” Ainslie stated. “I’ve bought to give all credit rating to the workforce, it is a staff sport.

“I don’t feel I’ve ever stepped on to a boat like this where I have just been in a position to place it exactly where I want to place it on the race class and the fellas will choose care of the relaxation.”

Right after the to start with celebration of the 2nd period, Britain sits atop the leaderboard with 47 points, adopted by Australia with 42, Japan 39, Spain 31, the United States also with 31 and Denmark with 22. France rounds out the standings with 14 points.

The upcoming spherical of the 2020 SailGP will be held in San Francisco on Might two-3, followed by stops in New York, Cowes, England and Copenhagen.