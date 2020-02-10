Ben Davies return will be a big boost for Tottenham

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur on the bench during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC / Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United: hatred of Ed Woodward is unjustified by Shikhil Vyas

Ben Davies is not the most dynamic side in England, but he is perfectly suited to Jose Mourinho. That’s why his return from injury will really help the Spurs.

When you think of the most talented players in Tottenham, it would probably take you a while to come up with the name of Ben Davies. This does not mean that the return of the Welsh international will not be a big boost for the Spurs.

In fact, Davies is a great left back to flourish under Jose Mourinho. The special does not want his rear go up and down on the ground like the former boss of Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino. Instead, he wants them to play a relatively conservative role. This philosophy allows Davies to do what he does best.

That’s why Spurs fans should expect to see him on match day 18 against Aston Villa when the club returns from the winter vacation. He’s already joined first team training, so he should have enough time to get rid of the rust before playing against the bad guys. His return to the lineup should allow Mourinho to align a more conventional four back.

The loser on Davies’s return will likely be Japhet Tanganga. The natural central rear did a good job of filling in on the left, but its lack of rhythm leaves the Spurs a bit exposed in large areas. Davies isn’t the fastest player on the field either, but his experience and moxie allow him to compensate for any lack of speed in the foot.

There is also a chance that Davies will slip into a return three as the leftmost center back. This could give Ryan Sessegnon a path to the starting lineup as a rear left winger. Such a decision would probably lead to the end of Jan Vertonghen’s stay in north London. The Belgian veteran’s contract with the Spurs expires at the end of the current campaign and there does not seem to be any significant movement in the discussions between the club and the player.

No matter how Davies is deployed, he should help stabilize a Tottenham rear line that looks disorganized during Mourinho’s tenure. Expect him to play the position much more as a central defender than Serge Aurier on the right side. The Ivorian international will play a high line as a quasi-winger. Davies will stay behind to give his central defenders the support they need when Aurier is taken out of possession.

Next: Who is Tottenham’s second most important player?

Davies will never be a blazing rear who will electrify Tottenham fans, but that’s not what the Spurs really need at the moment. The presence of another quality international in the baseline can help Mourinho build a defense capable of stifling quality attackers. Perhaps it will be enough to make Tottenham the Finnish top four he so badly needs.