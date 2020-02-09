Ben Davison says Gypsy King will do the rematch job

The former coach of Tyson Fury supported the Gypsy King to defeat Deontay Wilder “by any means necessary”.

In December, Fury broke away from coach Ben Davison before his highly anticipated rematch with the WBC heavyweight world champion.

Getty Images – Getty

Fury separated from Davison in December

Davison has been credited with helping his old partner overcome his demons and return to the ring.

Anger admitted that things had become “stale and repetitive” with his trainer, and it encouraged him to make the changes before the February 22 fight.

He was in the corner of the 31-year-old when he drew with Wilder last year. Many thought Fury had won.

However, Davison was criticized for his role in Fury’s most recent appearance, a grueling 12-round win over Otto Wallin.

Frank Warren explains why Tyson Fury is ahead in the rematch

In his place, Fury teamed up with SugarHill Steward, the nephew of legendary trainer Emmanuel Manny Steward, with whom the heavyweight had already worked in 2010.

Davison supported the heavyweight to win the game against Wilder and become world champion again.

He told talkSPORT: “Listen, Tyson is a special man and a special fighter. I am sure that he will do the job by all means. “

Listen to Ben Davison talking to Dom McGuinness of talkSPORT on the ring above during Kell Brook’s fight on Saturday.