Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings, who were recalled for Jonny Bairstow’s test series in Sri Lanka, rested

England announced their squad for the Sri Lanka test series with recalls for Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings on Tuesday.

A 16-man squad was named for the two-game series that started on March 19 in Galle.

Both Foakes and Jennings get their first calls after 12 months while Jonny Bairstow is rested.

James Anderson continues to recover from a crack in the South Africa test series that England won 3-1. He is not fit enough to compete.

Wicketkeeper batsman Foakes made his debut in Galle in November 2018 and achieved a century.

The 26-year-old was named man of the series when England defeated Sri Lanka 3-0, but lost his place on the team when Jonny Bairstow returned after an injury.

Jennings was eliminated from the English squad after a bad series against the West Indies. He has a good record on the subcontinent, with his first test century in Mumbai in 2016 and his second in Galle in 2018.

National Selector Ed Smith said: “The selection jury supported continuity after a successful series win in South Africa. The South Africa tour was the emergence of a very exciting group of young players who struck a good balance with an experienced tribe of older players.

“This squad will be largely maintained, with some changes to the squad relevant to injuries, calm and the challenges of playing under subcontinental conditions.

“Somerset spinner Jack Leach has recovered from his illness in South Africa and is now healthy and wants to continue his test career.

“Jonny Bairstow was in England in all three formats without any significant interruption. This two-test tour is a good opportunity for Jonny to rest.

“Jimmy Anderson will continue to work with Lancashire and the ECB to get him ready for the start of the County Championship season, which will test the West Indies in June.

“Moeen Ali is still not available for the test selection. The selectors are in constant dialogue with Moeen and he remains a valued player in English cricket. “