ben-foster-describes-how-watford-finished-liverpool’s-unbeaten-operate-and-admits-jordan-henderson’s-absence-was-massive

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has dissected the fantastic victory about Liverpool which finished the Reds’ 44-match unbeaten run.

In the most important upset of the season, the Hornets beat Jurgen Klopp’s adult males three- thanks to two objectives from Ismaila Sarr and 1 from Troy Deeney.

Liverpool experienced just a person shot on concentrate on all game as Nigel Pearson’s relegation threatened aspect stuck to their job and sucked the lifestyle out of the league’s runaway leaders.

Getty Pictures – Getty Foster turned the first goalkeeper to maintain a cleanse sheet in opposition to Liverpool in the Premier League this time

And Foster, who was rarely troubled all recreation, insists it was little more than a little bit of added focus.

“The match approach was quite related to earlier in the season when we performed them at Anfield,” he explained to talkSPORT.

“We caught to it meticulously and that is all it was. It was no specific recipe or secret ingredient, the lads did specifically what they were being instructed to do and it was amazing.

“There ended up instances when you had gamers like Salah and Mane dropping seriously deep to get the ball from Van Dijk.

AFP or licensors Salah and Mane looked dejected as they ran out of suggestions

“As soon as you see gamers of that calibre executing that in desperation to try out and manufacture something, you know the activity system is heading truly properly.

“We had to sit back but it was fantastic, we were in condition, anything was under regulate, I under no circumstances felt below danger or in issues.

He additional: “You could see the disappointment on Salah and Mane’s faces due to the fact they experienced absolutely nothing on.

“Our gamers have been ideal on them, our focus was outstanding.”

Liverpool were devoid of 1st-crew regulars Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez, with numerous critics swift to argue that their replacements – Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – charge the Reds the match.

And Foster admits that Henderson’s absence, in specific, had a large influence on the end result at Vicarage Street.

“Henderson is a substantial reduction for them,” he ongoing. “He’s the a person who gets the ball from Van Dijk and then drives with it. The 3 entrance gamers actually feed off that.

“It’s no disrespect to the gamers who performed in his area, like Oxlade-Chamberlain, but they are unique gamers. For me, Henderson keeps it ticking so nicely.”