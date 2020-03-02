ben-foster-responds-to-tottenham-transfer-links-and-reveals-he-has-not-been-made-available-new-watford-deal

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has explained to talkSPORT he has had NO Call from any other groups over a possible no cost transfer this summer season, amid experiences he is wanted by Tottenham.

According to the latest rumours, Jose Mourinho has recognized Foster as a major concentrate on to give competitors with Hugo Lloris for Spurs’ number one location, thanks to his great form this period.

The 36-yr-previous has been a person of the most effective-carrying out goalkeepers in the Leading League, holding nine cleanse sheets for Watford this term – tied 3rd with Manchester City’s Ederson, Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and Burnley’s Nick Pope.

Getty Visuals – Getty Ben Foster has manufactured 87 will save in the Leading League for Watford this season

1 of these clear sheets arrived from Liverpool on Saturday, as Watford inflicted the Reds with their first Leading League defeat of the year and finished their hopes of an ‘Invincibles’ marketing campaign.

Foster is out of contract with the Hornets at the stop of the period and, even though there is an alternative for a one-yr extension at Vicarage Street, Foster has uncovered he has not however had an supply to continue to be at the club further than this campaign.

Nonetheless, he has insisted he is NOT issuing a ‘come and get me’ plea to other golf equipment and claims he is taking pleasure in everyday living at Watford.

Foster joined White and Sawyer on Monday afternoon, new from his supporting prevent Liverpool’s unbeaten run, and when asked about the Spurs backlinks, he replied: “That’s finish paper chat.

“But, I am out of agreement in the summertime.

“There’s been nothing yet [a new contract offer from Watford] but it’s not anything I’m truly considering about much too substantially.

Ben Foster describes how Watford toppled Liverpool

“It’s the initially time in my whole occupation that I’ve in fact been out of contract at the conclusion of the year, and I don’t really know what to make of it.

“I’m savoring it, not simply because I’m trying to leave Watford, that’s not even an choice and I can categorically say I have experienced no get in touch with kind any person else, but I imagine it opens your solutions and gives you a bit of flexibility.

“I’m incredibly laid again in usually about stuff, and if I was to begin obtaining irritated or frustrated about not getting presented a new agreement it just would not assist, it wouldn’t assist me.

“So it is what it is.

“I’m not attempting to go away Watford, I’m pretty a lot making the most of my football, actually – I didn’t’ come in for this!”

