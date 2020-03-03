ben-foster-strengthens-case-as-football’s-nicest-bloke-with-heartwarming-gesture-to-watford-mascot-ahead-of-liverpool-get

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster gave 12-12 months-previous Molly a day she will never forget by next by way of with his promise to make her a mascot for the Liverpool match.

The wheelchair-bound female accompanied Foster to the pitch prior to the Hornets pulled off the major upset of the time so significantly with a 3- victory around the Reds.

And it turned out she instructed Foster she wanted to go to the Liverpool recreation at Vicarage Road back in December.

Watford unveiled a video of the 36-yr-outdated goalkeeper stunning Molly and her brother at their household all-around Christmas, prior to promising to sort them each out for the match from Jurgen Klopp’s aspect.

But it was so substantially much more than just a standard mascot expertise for Molly.

Foster ensured she was welcomed by all of the gamers, team and pundits at Vicarage Road, and then sent her out onto the pitch with a particular concept.

“You alright, lovely female?” he explained. “Not anxious? You look a million, that’s why.”

Twitter @WatfordFC Foster promised to make Molly a mascot for the Liverpool activity in December

Twitter @WatfordFC Foster created guaranteed Molly had a working day to try to remember

The pair even shared a joke about Molly ruining the pitch with her wheelchair.

As they remaining the tunnel, Foster said: “You’re likely to depart wheel marks all over the pitch!”

Foster has normally been a hero on and off the pitch for Watford.

Last year, he arrived to the rescue of an elderly dementia sufferer on his way back again from a video game.

Foster, his wife Kate and father have been driving and spotted the gentleman walking down a twin carriageway, ahead of turning about to assistance.