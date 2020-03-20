Ben Gibbard – Death Cab For Cutie, shares a new song “Life in Quarantine”

Bab Gibbard “Death Cab” for Cutie has released a new song “Life in Quarantine” – listen to it below.

Perapynivshysya on the series “Live From Home”, which he undertook on Wednesday (18 March), Gibbard has recorded a new song for your favorite Seattle.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmtofJB3IC4 (/ embed)

In the series “Live from home” Gibarda he sees himself in the home studio, where he was “digitally” can join a variety of guests. Fans can also request songs.

During the first broadcast Gibbard played “The rest we silhouettes” postal service “Crooked Teeth” and so on. He also proposed to cover Radiohead classics “Fake Plastic Trees”.

See the first show below:

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei9xuVkbQuU (/ paste)

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a pub, a restaurant and bar closed when the coronavirus crisis continues, the government is trying to stretch the peak of the crisis, still promising millions of grants and loans in order to secure the future of these spaces.

It was also brought company to fans bought “digital pint” to support independent places.

Yesterday (March 19) held the closing of 40 metro stations, when the capital works that citizens were not in public places.

In recent weeks around the world canceled many concerts, tours and festivals, to prevent the spread of coronavirus – Glastonbury 2020 among the latest developments.

Since then, many artists take the Internet for virtual concerts for music fans, and most of the world is in quarantine or isolation.

Meanwhile, the Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

You get detailed information about each of the canceled concerts, festivals and tours of coronavirus – and how to get a ticket refund.