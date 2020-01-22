Only stoic cows.

Ben & Jerry’s, in a wonderfully silly attempt to circumvent the impending legal problems, has dropped the claim that their ice cream comes from “happy cows”. In an even more ridiculous attempt, the brand wiped the faces of the cows on which they are depicted. Ben & Jerry’s packaging leaves the cartoon cows “no recognizable expression,” as Reuters put it.

Both steps – the latter were taken as a precautionary measure, although Ben & Jerry said the cows “didn’t look happy at first” – took place in legal disputes with the Organic Consumers Association (OCA) and environmental lawyer James Ehlers. Both parties have filed suit against Ben & Jerry’s, accusing the Vermont-based ice cream company of misleading advertising of their environmental and animal welfare practices.

While Ben & Jerry’s initially tried to dismiss OCA’s lawsuit filed in July 2018 by claiming that the brand’s communications did not deceive “sensible consumers,” the company has now also alerted the most unreasonable consumer that Ben & Jerry’s does so doesn’t claim to speak for farm animals when it comes to their emotional wellbeing.

“How happy is a cow?” Asked Ben & Jerry in the movement of the brand. “What should be the first line of a puzzle is now the most important requirement for a lawsuit.” measured objectively. “

Aside from the hilarious arguments about the subjectivity of cow happiness, the lawsuits raise important questions about environmental and animal welfare standards that Ben & Jerry addressed McClatchy News in a statement.

“Although we haven’t conducted an official poll about the luck of our cows, we’re proud of the work we’ve done with Vermont’s family farmers over the past 35 years,” added the brand.

That is all well and good, but unfortunately one urgent question remains: Are the cows from Ben & Jerry really happy? We may never find out.

