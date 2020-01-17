Ben & Jerry’s release of “Netflix & Chill’d” to complement “Binge-Watching”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI2ZAP4J0qU [/ embed]

Watching a streaming service is a peculiarity of gluttony. So it should come as no surprise that Ben & Jerry’s brings out a flavor inspired by Netflix that many will instantly get out of the box.

The new flavor “Netflix & Chill’d” combines peanut butter ice cream with a pretzel strudel and fudge brownie pieces. The company calls it a “chillaxing new creation”, which is supposed to satisfy both salty and sweet cravings. There will also be a non-milk version.

Watching a series can take a few hours, while browsing an entire carton of “Netflix & Chill’d” is about 1180 calories, or about 92 percent of the recommended daily value.

This isn’t Ben & Jerry’s first attempt to suggest sweet bites that go well with staying at home and browsing a new streaming series. On their website, they offer fans of Arrested Development a recipe for a “blood banana mug” as well as some series pairings, including a peanut butter mug with “The Chef Show”, milk and cookies with “The Chilling Adventures” by Sabrina “and half-baked with” Grace and Frankie ”.

While “Netflix & Chill’d” is not yet in stores, people can sign up to get the “inside tip” for the release.

