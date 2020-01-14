Ben & Liam revealed why they flew from Triple J to NOVA

Ben & LiamThe Triple J Airwaves shock exit in early November was the first in a series of high-profile exits by the broadcaster that led to one of the biggest changes in the hosting roster in quite some time. But while the former breakfast guys are already deep in their necks in their new role at Nova Adelaide, they are not yet sure why they chose the more seismic shift.

In a new interview with News.com.au, Ben & Liam explained that a number of factors had led them to take on the new appearance as the new breakfast organizer of the South Australian broadcaster.

First, they both felt they had achieved everything they could in their three years at Triple J, and Ben Harvey said, “After the three years, we felt we had met all the criteria.” They were also concerned about Harvey that the duo “definitely got very comfortable” and that “if you feel too comfortable it can be a little worrying because you start cruising and we didn’t want to cruise. “

The duo also wanted to assert themselves sooner rather than later in the more ruthless world of commercial radio. Both aspired to a much longer career in broadcasting than some of their predecessors.

Liam Stapleton said, “If you are going to have a long-term career in the game, sooner or later you will have to learn how to do commercial radio and be good at it,” and that both were seriously in the phase of their careers where they started to compete in the rating game. With Triple J, they try to say it’s important, but nobody really cares. I think we were ready, we want to be on the scoreboard and we really want to be a little more competitive. “

Eventually, their home town of Adelaide proved to be far too attractive, and both Ben and Liam have grown tired of living in Sydney recently. Liam explained: “We loved Sydney, but it takes a little getting used to. It’s much easier to live where you grew up. “

“Every day when I go home I see someone I know. It’s good to be home. “

So there you have it, buddy. The boys are happy. Can not complain.

Ben & Liam’s breakfast substitute, Sally Coleman and Erica Mallet, began their tenure early last week in the coveted triple-J slot.