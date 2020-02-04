Ben Platt was named Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS – Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt was named Man of the Year 2020 by Harvard University’s famous Hasty Pudding theater company on Monday.

The 26-year-old Platt is the youngest award winner in the 54-year history of the award, which is awarded annually by the troop from the late 18th century.

“We are delighted to honor Ben Platt as our 54th man of the year because he had such an incredible impact on Broadway and Hollywood at such a young age,” said Natalie Needle, co-producer of Hasty Pudding, in a statement. “As our youngest man of the year, Ben has had a remarkable career as an actor and musician.”

Platt will receive his pudding pot on a festive roast on Friday. A performance of “Mean Ghouls”, Hasty Pudding’s second production with women in the cast, will follow.

Platt won a Tony for “Dear Evan Hansen” in 2017, while the cast took home the Grammy for the best music theater album and a Daytime Emmy for her appearance on “The Today Show”.

Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2”.

He is currently shooting the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician”, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in the past season.

He can also be seen in the film “Run This Town”, which premiered last year at the SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. It was recently announced that he will play in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along”.

Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year.

Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. The man of the year was Milo Ventimiglia last year.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 woman, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.