Ben Schwartz’s mixed CDs surprised his friends

If someone takes 11 crowd-sourced beginnings and runs away with them, it’s Ben Schwartz. From Jean-Ralphio to Parks and Recreation at DuckTales to Dewey Duck to free performances at Comedy Bang! Bang !, Schwartz has a definite, charming effort to his creative endeavors. This energy has recently helped to adapt to the once-problematic Sonic The Hedgehog case; As a follow-up, Schwartz and Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch bring a live comedy in the form of a niche compared to one of the world’s largest entertainment platforms. The Middleditch & Schwartz special series for Netflix is ​​the first for a long-form improvisation with a dual specialty: a single story made entirely on the spot, where Schwartz and Middleditch play each character, sometimes more than one character. Ahead of the special April 21 premiere, Schwartz responded to The A.V. 11 questions that reflect the club’s eclectic high school mixed CDs, hair care rules, and what we need to add to a quick questionnaire.

1. If you made a candle, what would it look like?

Ben Schwartz: I love the smell of cigars, and I’ve been eating a lot of Reese’s peanut butter cups lately – I’ve been eating so bad for me – so be it. Or, because of the quarantine days, the smell of walking at Disneyland made it fun to be outside among other people.

A.V. Club: Have you ever sesores with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?

BS: What are you doing (Laughs.) Sounds bright! So you pop in your swamp and a Reese’s instead of Hershey, and you’re just going for it? I’m not kidding, I’ll try it in the next two hours.

2. What is your favorite album from high school?

BS: I listened to music Soulchild and the album was Aijuswanaseing. I would listen to Stevie Wonder a lot. Also, my friend David Fernandez introduced me to his offspring – Smash was great. Green Day – Dukki was a great day. I listened to a very smooth R&B. David Hollister, Chicago man. New edition.

I drew a purple Chevy Beretta – it was very cheap and neat. It broke down very quickly. You would put your portable CD player in there and I would always make mixes – that was right when you could burn CDs. My mix will be as hard as the old one, and then like a very sexually smooth R&B. And it would be so weird for my friends to drive my car.

AVC: In your opinion, these mixed CDs were a harbinger for Comedy Bang! Bang! Olympic Song Challenge?

BS: Oh, my God. By the way, it can simply be. I would be very impressed if you could leave out the knowledge of a therapist for each of these questions.

3. Which conspiracy theory do you think is the most appropriate?

BS: Oh, I’m sorry – I don’t really follow conspiracy theories. Do you have a conspiracy theory magazine that I can say yes or no to?

AVC: What about the theory that the government is covering up the existence of life outside?

BS: (Laughs.) I don’t know. I will not have an answer to any of these. Replace this question with something you are currently preparing.

AVC: (Laughs.) Okay.

BS: Or you can save for the latter. Do the one you prepared for Question 11!

4. What is your first outburst from politics?

BS: As I get older, I get more and more annoyed with politics, and I wonder if it’s because I pay more attention or because of the current climate? But as I get older, I get more and more nervous. I have almost no control, which is very disturbing. At the same time, there are “Oh, maybe this will be interesting” and rays of hope. The greatest thing is to hope and not be overwhelmed by the rest.

AVC: That’s what you really manage.

BS: A great thing in therapy is to learn that you can only manage what you can handle. You can’t spend all your time on products you don’t manage, or you will never be able to make a living.

5. Who would you call if you needed help burying a body?

BS: I would call my father. I trust him to the end of the world. The boy we grew up with called everyone to help him fix his car or build a toilet. I think it will start with my father, and I would ask him, “Do you have anyone who can help us with this?” And then the domino would fall from there.

AVC: Apparently, he has a lot of experience that you can at least trust, even if he doesn’t know what to do.

BS: It’s a Kevin Bacon game, but for burying corpses.

6. What is your favorite Halloween costume you have ever worn?

BS: Listen, I’m terrible – in Halloween costumes. One year when I was a kid – I think I was too old for trickery or treatment – I bought and wore a big foam cowboy hat. But we were going to the laziest side and I didn’t know it was a Halloween party. So I took off my shirt and I have a white undershirt, I raised (the sleeves) up and pulled my hair back and claimed to be John Travolta from the oil and it worked very well.

AVC: A bird suit is in everyone’s back pocket.

BS: Or put a name tag and say “I’m Bob!” “What do you mean?” “I don’t know – this guy is Bob. If you knew him, it would be perfect.”

7. If proximity to your industry was a spatial point, where would you like to live and why?

BS: I always ask this question. I think I have two places. I had never been to Hawaii before, but such a place was very comfortable. I love naming a place I’ve never been. It’s incredible to go to Paris, but I don’t know if I can live there 24/7 – it’s a big city. I wish I could be close enough to my family and then have a place surrounded by nature. I don’t know if I will live in L.A. I think I will travel a bit. One of the fun things about doing this tour with Thomas. I look at getting to know so many cities and more.

AVC: Which city surprised you during the tours?

BS: I love Chicago. The food in Chicago captivated me. We have some cities, “Yeah, we’ll go as far as you want.” Chicago – I’ve been there three times, I think for different things – I love the food there. I love London. I spent a month in London. I also love Vancouver. All those cities blew me away. Vancouver would be a really fun place to live because there is so much nature and so much great food.

AVC: And technically close to the industry, with all the TV shows currently broadcast there.

BS: I know! I probably shot four different things there. This is madness.

8. How did you learn about birds and bees?

BS: My father says he told me, but I’m sure it’s porn or something. It should be. Do you know what? I think I’m a friend who told me. I grew up in Riverdale, in the Bronx, and I’m sure my friends always talked about it. But my father told me to sit down. I don’t remember the conversation – maybe because I blocked it. My family is open about all this. If someone is worried about something, we will talk about it.

AVC: But another proof that your father is a reliable expert on various topics.

BS: I’m telling you, man. If a body needs to be buried, I’m sure a guy knows it.

9. What is the best hill you want to die for?

BS: I don’t think you shampoo your hair every day. That’s why people shout at me. You need to allow your hair to create its own juices. You can take a shower every day, you do not need to use shampoo and conditioner every day. You should go for several days in a row without using it. Someone smarter than me said that, and then I didn’t start buying shampoo. I think it helped!

AVC: Would you say that your signature hair is the secret of your head?

BS: I think the secret is Judaism, to be honest.

10. What pop culture and art do you turn to when your day is bad?

BS: If something good happens to me or something bad happens to me, I eat a cheese maker because that kind of comfort food. And I look at The Simpsons myself or something I’ve watched many times before. It will calm me down. Also, if I’m worried, I’ll listen to James Taylor or Jim Croce or Sufjan Stephens.

Schwartz’s character in The Simpsons’ ‘Cue Detective’ Screenshot: Disney +

AVC: Where is your cheeseburger?

BS: When I lived in New York, it was Sheikh Shak. Now I think it’s still Shake Shack. I know everyone loves In-N-Out, but I love Shake Shack – Shake Shack.

AVC: Do you want a makeup question before or after question 11?

BS: Whatever you think, better – yours or 11 – fix the end.

AVC: Here, here: it will be mine, then a question will arise from the previous 11 Questions. So we have three more.

BS: Well, let’s do your job.

Makeup third question: What was your most gifted stuffed animal?

BS: I loved Ren & Stimpy dolls. Probably these are for me, because I would put them on my bed and put them on a pillow. Probably one of these two boys.

AVC: Did Stimpy sneeze? Farted has a vivid memory of a lavish Stimpy since then.

BS: There was a stimpy farted. I don’t believe he was.

11. What if you knew the day you died?

BS: I don’t think so. If you know you’re going to die one day, don’t you have a chance to kill yourself by mistake?

AVC: You found the gap.

BS: I think that if you know the day you die, you will live your life a little more carefree and you can kill yourself in advance. I don’t feel that this information helps you at all.

12. Harvey Guillen’s 12th Bonus: Which cartoon immediately takes you back to your childhood?

BS: To me, The Simpsons is something I’ve watched all my life. Other cartoons like Flintstones and Scooby-Doo and things like that always make me remember that time. But in terms of really remembering, I think The Simpsons helped shape me as a writer, and the way I think about comedy – especially these three, four, five, six seasons. These were monumental. In terms of watching things over and over again as a child, it will probably be The Simpsons.

But speaking of other shows, I was a big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. Disney afternoon – DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, TaleSpin and Rescue Rangers – is more reminiscent of my childhood than anything, because I would go to David Fernandez’s house, make mac and cheese, watch those shows, play Super Nintendo. There was a creation. It reminds me of my childhood, more than anything in the universe – immediately after school, Disney afternoon.

AVC: While watching these shows, did you ever think, “Oh, can I be one of the voices in a cartoon one day?” Because not only did it not happen, but you played a leading role later versions Ninja Turtles and DuckTales.

BS: Never. I didn’t know anyone who did that, so it’s like, “I want to be an astronaut.” Although I started doing comedy at UCB (Dick Citizens Brigade), it never occurred to me. You play more and more roles until things get done, “Oh my God, I’m doing voice commercials now! God, I’m a guest star now. God, now I’m in charge of Randy Cunningham! “It simply came to our notice then.

Photo: Todd Wawrychuk (Disney XD)

Someone asked me a question as Sonic wanted things: “If you saw a young man and he was like, ‘Hey, man, you have to be Sonic, you have to be Dewey, and you have to be Leo.’ What do you think will happen?” I would be. ” But after that it would be very crazy for me, he just wouldn’t count.

AVC: And what would you like to ask the next person we met?

BS: Which TV show makes you smile the most?

