Ben Stokes apologizes for the filthy tirade on the audience after Ed Sheeran Halse

Ben Stokes has apologized on social media for his “unprofessional response” after being exposed to “repeated abuse by the crowd” in the fourth test against South Africa.

The 28-year-old used explosive devices against a spectator when he left the field after a release for two and held the footage in front of the camera.

“I would like to apologize for the language that I heard on the live broadcast today after I was released,” said Stokes.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way.”

Stokes ended a trip with Rassie van der Dussen when he slipped Anrich Nortje for the first time and left England 157: 4 in Johannesburg.

England posted its first opening score in more than three years on Friday, but was frustrated after losing four goals for 50 runs.

Stokes, angry at the type of comments thrown at him – which were said to contain explosive devices and a reference to red-haired pop singer Ed Sheeran – responded with his own colorful salvo.

In a statement released on Friday night, Stokes discussed the abuse he had experienced on the way to the tunnel.

“I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially for the many young fans who watch the live broadcasts around the world,” he said.

Sky Sports Cricket

Ben Stokes confronted a fan after getting out

“During the tests so far, the support from both fans (England and South Africa) has been excellent. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series that we want to win. “

English cricket director Ashley Giles said Stokes “shouldn’t have reacted the way he did.”

But he added that several employees were exposed to “personal abuse” during and after the game.

“It is disappointing that a member of the public did everything possible to abuse Ben when he left the field,” said Giles.

“We asked the venue to improve security and management for the rest of the game so that players and staff can perform their duties without provocation.”

According to the International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct“Using an audible profanity during an international match” is a level 1 crime.

A level 1 violation will result in a fine of up to 50 percent of a player’s game fee and up to two points of failure.

