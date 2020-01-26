Ben Stokes escapes the ban on verbal abuse of a viewer in a tirade with bad mouth when the English all-rounder is rewarded with a fine and deduction of points

Ben Stokes was beaten with a 15 percent fine and got a point of failure for his angry outburst at a fan during England’s fourth test against South Africa.

Stokes ran off the field after being released for two for the Wanderers in Johannesburg on the first evening, and became angry at what he later described as “repeated abuse by the crowd”.

Sky Sports Cricket

Ben Stokes confronted a fan after getting out

When he approached the striking tunnel, he reacted with bad mouths. His comments were captured by the cameras on the host network and shared via Sky Sports in the UK.

Stokes apologized for his “unprofessional” acts and accepted charges against referee Andy Pycroft, who activated article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council’s disciplinary code.

This includes “the use of words that are generally considered offensive, obscene and / or profane and that can be heard by viewers and / or the public” – the same accusation and punishment that Jos Buttler pronounced after his curse was with Vernon Philander during the Cape Town test.

Otherwise, it was a great day for England, who took control of the fourth test against South Africa on day two by dominating the hosts with racket and ball.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope started with four of 192 and both reached 50 before the taillights Mark Wood and Stuart Broad scored England’s first innings with great hits on 400.

The tourists then ripped the ball through South Africa’s top order and reduced it to 88 for six for stumps.

Mark Wood took three wickets, including one with the last ball of the day, while Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Chris Wokes shared the other three.

This puts England in an outstanding position three days before the final test, especially since it only takes a draw to win the series.

