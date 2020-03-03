[Bench stolen from graveside of a former Kershaw deputy & his son]

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Business say a bench was stolen from the graveside of a previous deputy and his son.

Officers say this incident happened at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at the graves of James Simmons, Jr. and his son Jason Simmons.

In accordance to Powers Funeral House, the elder Simmons died on February seven. He retired from legislation enforcement after serving with the Metropolis of Camden Police Section and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Place of work.

If you have any information and facts, simply call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office environment at 803-425-1512.