[benedetto-hat-trick-retains-marseille-clear-in-second]

Marseille’s Argentine forward Dario Benedetto kicks the ball and scores a aim from Nimes Olympique at the Costieres stadium in Nimes, southern France February 28, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 29 — Marseille strengthened their grip on next place in Ligue one as Dario Benedetto scored a hat-trick in a three-two earn at lowly Nimes on Friday.

The 29-calendar year-old Argentina worldwide, who joined from Boca Juniors last calendar year, has now scored 11 league plans this time.

Andre Villas-Boas’ Marseille now sit 11 details crystal clear of third-placed Rennes and 10 details adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who host Dijon on Saturday.

“Dario’s 3rd objective was the intuition of a authentic striker,” mentioned Villas-Boas.

“He was essential, he arrived to get the ball, held it, guided the team’s sport, and did what he does ideal — score targets.

“Eleven goals is quite excellent for a participant who is playing his first period in Europe.”

Nimes forged ahead in just the fifth minute as they went in look for of a fifth gain in 6 Ligue one video games, when Algerian youngster Zinedine Ferhat reacted quickest to score after Nolan Roux’s shot was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

The guests wasted very little time in obtaining again on level terms, while, as Bouna Sarr squared for Benedetto to tap in just five minutes afterwards.

Marseille moved in front in the 36th minute, as Dimitri Payet released Benedetto, with the Argentinian lobbing the ball above Nimes ‘keeper Paul Bernardoni although the home defence appealed for an offside flag which under no circumstances arrived.

Benedetto accomplished his to start with Marseille treble halfway by means of the second period of time, latching onto a loose ball inside of the box to lash residence left-footed.

Lucas Deaux pulled 1 back again for Nimes in personal injury time, but it was way too small, as well late for the hosts, who stay in the relegation enjoy-off area. — AFP