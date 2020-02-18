[Benedict women top rated Savannah Condition Monday night]

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A 56-37 rebound gain assisted lead the Benedict Faculty Girl Tigers past Savannah Point out University, 72-57, in a SIAC women’s basketball game on Monday night time in their remaining household video game of the year.

Benedict increases to 22-3 in general and 13-two in the SIAC. Savannah State drops to 13-seven total and 8-7 in the SIAC.

Ay’Anna Bey led the way for the Girl Tigers, scoring 21 factors, 19 in the second 50 %, and bringing down 9 rebounds. Amaya Ashby added 14 details and 6 rebounds, while Shanassia White grabbed a match-higher 14 rebounds.

Benedict struggled out of the gate, falling behind 18-15 right after the initially quarter, even though only taking pictures six-for-21 (28.five %) from the field. A 14-two run by Benedict in the next quarter permitted the Girl Tigers to hold a 29-20 benefit heading into halftime.

Equally teams battled back again and forth all through the third quarter as Benedict held a 46-36 lead heading into the closing period of time. The Lady Tigers prolonged their guide to a match-superior 18 details off a layup from Bey with 5: 19 still left in regulation. Benedict held on to safe their 22nd victory of the time.

Benedicts’ bench held a 36-20 gain in excess of Savannah State. The Lady Tigers also outscored SSU 42-18 in the paint.

Benedict will travel to Albany Point out College on Saturday at one p.m. as they will finish off the year with two highway online games.