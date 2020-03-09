The cost to pay for any information on black shows thought to kill American artist Scott Johnson has now increased to $ 2 million.

Last year, Australian authorities in New South Wales awarded a $ 1 million reward to everyone who came with information that led to the alleged murder of John in 1988.

Now, seamlessly, Johnson’s brother has matched the prize, bringing the total $ 2 million.

Johnson was only 27 when he was found dead under a wall in Sydney, Australia, in December 1988.

His death was initially ruled a suicide, however, a federal judge ruled in 2017 that he was indeed a victim of gay violence.

That ruling prompted investigators to file a lawsuit and award a $ 100,000 startup.

Scott Johnson’s brother Steve says homosexual crimes ‘will not be tolerated’.

The $ 2 million prize was announced at a ceremony on March 9 by New South Wales Commissioner Mick Fuller and Johnson’s brother Steve.

Steve Johnson said he was “deeply encouraged” by the experience of investigating his brother’s death.

“We now live in a tolerant and open society – especially here and in the United States – where groups are helped to make their LGBTIQ groups real, live in safety and tell what they can do,” he said.

“I wish Scott had been given the same opportunity, and whatever I could do to help him kill him and also acknowledge that our enemy who oppresses and hates homosexuals will not be tolerated.”

He continued: “In addition to the $ 1 million reward, I will give $ 1 million to the NSW Police Commissioner, in his opinion, to give to anyone who comes with a new identity to be arrested and convicted of killing my brother or murderer.”

Any attempts at my efforts to find his killers and also acknowledge that the atrocities of bullies and homophobia are not allowed in our community.

He also said the award would be a new one, and said: “I hope Scott gets justice.”

“Please, do this for Scott, do this for all gay men who hate crime. Now, do it for yourself.”

Commissioner Fuller thanked Johnson’s brother for giving him the grand prize.

“It’s been 31 years since Scott’s family is looking for answers, and their brother’s commitment is as wonderful as it hurts,” Fuller said.

Steve was unwavering in his fight for justice; dedicate his time and efforts to pay tribute to Mr. Scott, and today, he stands before you to hand over his money in the hope that investigators have discovered these pieces.

“Our job as police is to stop crime, so when we face such cases, it is heartbreaking to know that the pain and problems of the family can be taken away by someone who knows something is coming.”

The coroner ruled in 2018 that Mr Scott Johnson had died from being threatened by ‘unknown people’.

He also said he hoped the $ 2 million prize would inspire those who knew of Scott Johnson’s fate to come forward.

“While we would like to believe that one’s conscience will compel them to come forward, it is not clear in this regard. Therefore, if you have the information we need – and the money makes you happy – there are over 2 million reasons to contact us.”

Johnson’s 1988 death came to a head in the spring of 2018 when Michael Michaeles’s government deemed “he had fallen from the land because of the reality or intimidation of an unknown attacker because he regarded him as gay”.

An American gay man had an affair with an Australian PhD student and wanted to write a residency in the country at the time of his death. He was also a doctoral student at the Australian University of Australia.