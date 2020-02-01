Benefit concert organized for a group whose equipment was stolen from SoCal

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A benefit concert was held at the Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno on Friday evening to support a group in Central Valley targeted by thieves.

Valkyrie Missile had his equipment stolen in Southern California.

The benefit concert is the group’s first major performance since this flight at the start of the new year.

The members say that everything was made possible thanks to people from the community who intervened to help.

Group member Nathan Castaneda says it was a nightmare that happened outside a hotel in Santa Ana.

The group was staying there after a Friday night performance, but when they woke up the next morning, their SUV and U-Haul trailer, with over $ 20,000 worth of equipment inside, was gone.

This devastation has since been replaced by hope in recent weeks.

People everywhere donated equipment and instruments to help the group get back on their feet.

“We are very grateful to the community and the fans for their support,” said another member of the group, Tyler Hanlon. “Something bad happened, something negative, and we turned it around and made it positive.”

They took center stage on Friday evening and one of their songs will be sent to Sheila E, the world-renowned drummer and percussionist who played for Prince.

Sheila E. gave them a battery after hearing about the Central Valley group that had stolen their equipment.

“We are going to record a drum solo for her, she asked for a drum solo, so we will film this for her and send it directly,” says Castaneda.

The money raised will help pay back what they owe on the stolen equipment.

