Benefits of exercise can come in a pill one day

The benefits of exercise are well known, but what if you are unable to take a brisk walk or endure punitive training?

Fortunately, scientists have identified a protein that they believe could one day help prevent muscle loss in the elderly and those who are immobile.

Sestrin, the protein, accumulates naturally in the muscle after training. The researchers decided to experiment with flies and mice to find out more about the connection with sport.

They made a kind of “fly treadmill” and trained the flies for three weeks. They then compared the walking and flight skills of normal flies and flies that lack the ability to make sestrin.

“At this point, the flies can usually run for four to six hours, and the abilities of normal flies have improved over this period. Flies without sestrin have not improved with training,” said study author Jun Hee Lee.

Lee is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Integrative Physiology at the University of Michigan.

The researchers also found that triggering overexpression of sestrin in the muscles of normal flies and maximizing their sestrin levels gave these flies greater abilities than the trained flies, even without exercise.

Improved endurance is just one of the benefits of sestrin. Experiments with mice showed that those without the protein did not achieve the improved aerobic capacity, breathing and fat burning that are typically associated with exercise.

“We suggest that Sestrin can coordinate these biological activities by turning various metabolic pathways on or off,” Lee said in a university press release. “This type of combined effect is important to get the effect of the training.”

Further research showed that sestrin can also help prevent muscle wasting that is no longer in balance, for example if a limb is in a bandage for a long time.

This “underlines that sestrin alone is enough to bring many benefits from exercise and movement,” said Lee.

This suggests that sestrin could help fight muscle wasting due to aging and other causes without having to do sports.

However, the results of the animals cannot always be transferred to humans, and according to the authors of the study, much more research is required before this could be possible.

For example, they still don’t know how exercise triggers sestrin production.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are more concerned with the benefits of exercise.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.