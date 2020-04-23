Bengal Governor Asks “Red Carpet” Mamata Banerjee to WHO Team – India News

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday fired another salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government over ‘red carpet’ treatment for a World Health Organization (WHO) team and asked the government about the outcome of the visit.

“Request @MamataOfficial to ensure smooth progression for central teams. Concerned at Rebuff in Central Teams. Red Carpet Visit to WHO East Midnapur and Bishnupur. What Outcome and Benefit to Visit WHO? Proclaim! It’s Constitutional Time. Let the Concerns Deal with Mikes / brooms, ”Dhankhar tweeted.

– West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) on April 23, 2020

His tweet came in the midst of a visit by an interdepartmental central team to Bengal that initially sparked an altercation with the government, criticizing the Centre’s decision to send these teams as “one-sided” and “undesirable”.

However, the state administration has begun cooperating with the central team following a strong letter from the Union Ministry of the Interior warning the government that obstructing the central team is a violation of the Disaster Management Act and the Supreme Court’s order.

A team of WHO representatives visited the East Midnapore neighborhood on Monday, the Covid-19 hotspot in the ‘red zone’ and Bankura in the ‘orange zone’. The government fully cooperated with the WHO team during the one-day visit.

Incidentally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh also criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for favoring “foreign advice” over those coming from the Center.

“She has set up a global advisory board that includes foreign nationals. It would be acceptable for the Prime Minister to form a global advisory council. But why does the state government prefer advice and praise from abroad rather than cooperating with the Center? This is because the government has a lot to hide that it could expose the examination of the Center, ”Ghosh said on Wednesday.

Governor Dhankhar has been shooting in the Bengal government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decisive Trinamool Congress largely refrained from responding to the governors, saying it would be better to “ignore” them. Rajya Sabha Party leader and national spokesman Derek O-Brien recently described Dhankhar not calling him a “twitter happy New Delhi nominee.”

Dhankhar’s repeated shifts in state government have also earned him criticism from national Congress spokesman and Bengal Parliament Speaker Rajya Sabha, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who recently targeted the governor in a series of tweets.

“The governors saw and did not hear. Later only in official letters through the appropriate channels. They rule, but do not rule (except during press or government formation). They should be true friends, philosophers, and guides, not to any who are elected to run the state. #WB #Govnor #Dhankar, ”Singhvi wrote.

“Doesn’t #Gverner #WB 2 act with pressure or say that he” warned “CM repeatedly and despised her” Centering every morning. “Govnor can’t get into a political fight between #Centre & #WB. There’s no power 2warn #CM for that sort of thing. You can’t be more royal than King and you all know who he is!” Singhvi wrote in another tweet.

