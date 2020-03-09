Bengali man who died in a government hospital isolation ward did not have Covid-19 – News from India

A 33-year-old man who died in an isolation ward at a state hospital in Bengal’s Murshidabad district after returning from Saudi Arabia via Mumbai was tested for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Monday.

The man worked at a private hospital in Saudi Arabia, arrived in Calcutta on Saturday and went home to Murshidabad, 200km north. He began to feel unwell on Sunday and was knocked unconscious after which he was transported to Murshidabad College of Medicine and Hospital, his family said. Because of the travel history, the hospital kept him in an isolation ward.

“The man did not die of coronavirus. The test results were negative. He was diabetic and probably died of high blood sugar,” said Ajay Chakraborty, director of health services in West Bengal.

The death of a man suffering from mild respiratory problems in the isolation ward of the School of Medicine and Murshidabad Hospital caused panic.

Although family members claimed he was suffering from mild respiratory problems, doctors said the man probably died of diabetes.

“The patient did not show classical symptoms of the virus, which included fever and cough. He had a history of diabetes. But since he arrived from Saudi Arabia, we kept him under surveillance in an isolation ward,” Prasanta Biswas, chief medical officer in Murshidabad district, said on Sunday .

County health officials advised members of the family of the deceased to remain under home isolation. Without a chance, the body was disinfected and handed over to family members in a coffin, which was also disinfected.

Bengal has not yet recorded a single case of coronavirus infection. Apart from screening at the Calcutta airport, the state government also deployed health teams at the border crossings along the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangle borders to supervise people entering India.

