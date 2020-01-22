Benin Museum receives looted artifacts from France

Artifacts that France stole during the colonial occupation of Benin are expected to be returned to the West African nation by 2021.

Although they will not be officially returned to their rightful owners until a museum under construction is complete, a group of Parisian gallery owners have decided to set the pace after returning ancient royal scepters to a museum outside of Benin’s capital, Cotonou.

According to the VOA, the Petit Musee de la Recade received the artifacts on Friday from a group of gallery owners on the left bank of Paris who had personally bought the pieces to return to their rightful owners.

The over 24 artifacts returned include 17 scepters looted from the once powerful ancient kingdom of Dahomey.

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would return stolen Benin statues after over 120 years in the country. The artifacts include 26 statues and thrones looted by French forces from the Dahomey kingdom.

The artifacts are kept in the Quai Branly Museum in Paris. They were apparently convicted of punishing a war of resistance by Dahomey against French control.

This move has put pressure on other former colonial powers to return looted artifacts to their countries of origin – and sparked dreams of a lifeline in Abomey.

However, Gabin Djimasse, the local tourism chief, hopes that the return of the 26 artifacts from France and the construction of a new museum in which they are kept will result in a drastic turnaround.

“These objects are an opportunity for the site to survive. They will enable us to build a new museum and make the royal palaces more economically sustainable, ”Djimasse told AFP.

The $ 22.5 million loan raised by the French

Development Agency, will fund the new museum and aims to make the 47 hectares

(116 hectares) UNESCO World Heritage Site more attractive for visitors.

“We really need to be in good shape – temperature, insulation, conservation – to welcome them. Much still needs to be done. Training all restorers in Benin to protect the pieces, ”Jose Pliya, head of the National Agency for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Development in Benin, told VOA.

Experts estimate that up to 90 percent of African art is outside

the continent.