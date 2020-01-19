Benin Welcomes 28 Ancient Royal Artifacts Back | Life

The Petit Musee de la Recade, a small museum on the outskirts of the capital Cotonou, welcomes 28 ancient artifacts. – AFP picture

ABOMEY-CALAVI (Benin), January 19 – Ambassadors from France and Japan mingled with presidents, kings and students as Benin celebrated the return of dozens of ancient colonial artifacts looted by France over a century ago ,

The guests grouped around a magnificent 19th-century sword adorned with animal figures that were once wielded by one of the Amazons, the warriors who served as royal bodyguards. Other items include royal scepters in the form of an ax or a cruiser.

While France has agreed to return some of Benin’s looted treasures in recent years, this collection came home thanks to a private initiative.

Earlier this year, the collective of Saint-Germain-des-Pres antiquarians, a group of specialists near Paris, managed to acquire them – with the specific aim of sending them back to Benin.

The exhibition with 28 objects is located in the Petit Musee de la Recade, a small museum on the outskirts of the capital Cotonou.

The artworks were previously exhibited at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, which houses tens of thousands of African artworks.

The Kingdom of Dahomey was looted in the late 19th century before becoming a French protectorate in 1894. Until recently, they belonged to private collections.

When the Petit Musee de la Recade opened in December 2015, it had 37 ghosts and six other artifacts donated by the antiquarian group and private collectors. These new acquisitions are therefore a significant boost for the collection.

“We have 28 new items in our collection,” said Marion Hamard, general manager of the museum’s center for art and culture.

“Among them we have two sculptures, eight swords, 16 scepters and two daggers.”

“This allows us to significantly expand our collection,” she added.

She hoped that the new acquisitions would increase visitors to the museum – mainly schoolchildren and locals – from 7,000 to 10,000 by the end of the year.

The policy of reparation

The French antiquarian who bought the artifacts bought them at an auction in March last year and paid several thousand euros each to have them brought back home.

They came from two European private collections – one from Alfred Testard de Marans, who took part in a military expedition to Dahomey in 1890; the other by Father Le Gardinier, a priest who was part of the same mission.

“These are two historical collections,” said Bernard Dulon, a member of the antiquarian group behind the project.

“These objects, collected in the 19th century, recall Benin’s very rich past. They testify to an upright, combative and resilient Africa. “

However, a report commissioned two years ago by the French Presidency concluded that items looted during the colonial era should be returned to their countries of origin.

In 2018, France promised to return 26 statues from the Kingdom of Abomey to the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum.

An agreement has been signed with Benin on joint exhibitions, museum loans and technical assistance for works of art, and the artifacts should be back in Benin by 2021.

However, some French museums expressed concern about what they see as the politicization of art restitution. They ask whether cultural institutions in some African countries have the infrastructure to house them.

Above all, the agreement provides for the lending of works to Africa and not the permanent return, unless the Abomey statuettes were obtained through scented military looting.

The Kingdom of Dahomey – now Benin – peaked in the 18th and 19th centuries and became an important source of slaves for European traders before the conquest by Paris ended his rule. – AFP

,