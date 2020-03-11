Benjamin Ferencz: “We should have put Osama bin Laden on trial, cit;

% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f11%

% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f12%

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, was born 100 years ago, on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania

his Hungarian Jew The family moved to New York when he was 10 months old.

% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f13%% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f14%

After graduating from Harvard Law School, he joined a US Army artillery battalion. UU. In 1943. When World War II was coming to an end, he served as a war crimes investigator and visited many Nazi concentration camps when released.

% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f15%

% MINIFYHTMLaad070892d615736897acaecc8ec7d0f16%

Upon his return to New York, he was recruited by Telford Taylor, a prosecutor of senior Nazi officials, returned to Germany to work in the Nuremberg war crimes trials.

Ferencz was named chief prosecutor in what was described as the largest murder trial in history: the “Einsatzgruppen case,” referring to SS paramilitary death squads, or Schutzstaffel, the lower-ranking Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party

Since then, Ferencz has fought for war victims and continues to believe that suspected war criminals deserve a fair trial.

Al Jazeera: You are 100 years old. How happy are you still to witness so many tragedies and what are your biggest fears?

Benjamin Ferencz: I have no other option! Of the horrors I have seen as a field liberator and a member of the US military. I was honorably discharged and given five stars of battle because I survived the landing on Normandy beach. But nothing compared to concentration camps where people were killed.

Now we have the ability of the internet space to cut the electricity grid on planet Earth. That means we can kill them all now.

The Russians have this power and the Chinese have this power. We will be like the rest of the inanimate planets circulating in the stratosphere. This is what I fear for future generations. I’m not afraid of anything myself. I was not afraid during the war and now I am not afraid of myself.

We need to change our minds and stop the grand war. The law is better than war. Isn’t that obvious to everyone?

Al Jazeera: How did you feel in that room before high-ranking Nazis at the Nuremberg trials?

Ferencz: I was not afraid. I was absolutely at ease. I stood there in front of 22 defendants who looked so arrogant. I knew I had evidence to convict them. I rested my case in two days. It never leaves the fear of interfering with what I had to do.

Al Jazeera: How did you feel at the end of the trial?

Ferencz: I listened wisely. I made my list of what I thought the prayers would be and, in fact, the judges were tougher. I certainly didn’t feel at any time, “Hooray for me.” He was very discreet, very quiet in the courtroom. The judge said: & # 39; This court sentenced him to death by hanging… & # 39; And again.

I felt the defendant had just fallen into hell, one by one. My head hurt a lot. I did not feel proud or successful. I realized that these were human beings to be hanged.

Al Jazeera: At that time, were German citizens interested in trials?

Ferencz: The German people were not very interested in the trials. They were more interested in knowing where to get their rotating bread. There was no brotherhood with the Germans.

However, I was disappointed that throughout my time, both in Nuremberg and elsewhere, I was never acquainted with a German who expressed remorse for atrocities.

Al Jazeera: Is there enough knowledge of the Nuremberg trials in the United States?

Ferencz: There can always be more awareness. Not enough. Nuremberg took a big step forward. We try to replace the rule of law with murder.

Crimes are committed by individuals. We must give individuals the opportunity to explain their behavior in a fair trial and only if they are found guilty, under clear laws, if they are punished.

Al Jazeera: Did the United States learn the Nuremberg teachings?

Ferencz: Some people in the United States have, but others do not. Those still holding the power of power have shown no respect for the rule of law.

All administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, have refused to ratify the ICC Statute. They do not want to present American soldiers to the ICC, but the soldiers commit crimes. And war itself is the biggest crime of all.

Al Jazeera: In recent months he has been critical of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was ordered by United States President Donald Trump…

Ferencz: In the case of Iran, the president of the United States has accepted it. He said: & # 39; We took them out & # 39 ;.

I was angry about the expression. You get it?

Why didn’t he say, “We killed him?”

To disguise him as if he were taking her for a walk in the park. Who are you & # 39; bringing out & # 39; and why? Are we at war with Iran? Does the fact that we consider him a “bad guy, let’s just let him kill us and someone else?”

We set the Hermann Goering trial. We should have sued Soleiman. The same goes for Osama bin Laden.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.