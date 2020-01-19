Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City sad to lose more points, but will fight to the end

% MINIFYHTML070e3dc09b0e1b91dbcdc5f610968e2511%

Benjamin Mendy says that Manchester City should remain focused for the rest of the season

Benjamin Mendy says that Manchester City is “sad” because he has lost more points in the race for the title, but will continue to fight until the end of the season.

The champions were unable to match the excellent consistency of their last two seasons when winning the title during this period and are 13 points behind the leader of Liverpool, who played two games less.

For the second year in a row, Crystal Palace turned out to be a thorn on the City side, as they caught a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Etihad Stadium thanks to a last-minute goal at Fernandinho’s own gate.

The city council, Pep Guardiola, accepted last month that his team could no longer catch the fugitive leader Liverpool, but there are three other trophies to play, including the Champions League.

The left back Mendy said: “When you start the competition, you try to win, you do your best and you have to tell the truth that Liverpool has done very, very well and is a good and strong team, everyone can see that.

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Manchester City tie with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

“We’re handling it well. If another team is doing well, you can’t be angry or angry. This is the truth, no one can complain. So in our dressing room we try to focus on us.”

“All people say that Man City is over. They can say what they want: we will continue to focus, we will play football, we will win the games, we will fight until the end of the competition.”

2:13 Pep Guardiola says City has tried everything possible to open Crystal Palace, but luck wasn’t on their side in their 2-2 draw

“We have seen that other teams that won the title did not reach the Champions League the following season, they were in the Europa League.”

“We won our first title, and then we won again, and now we’re in second or third place. We don’t have an answer for what happened, but every player tries to give everything for the team.”

The city dominated against the palace, but it was again exposed when Cenk Tosun, who made his first start since he was on loan from Everton, led the visitors ahead.

City seemed to have turned around when Sergio Agüero struck twice to overtake them in the last eight minutes, pushing his club record beyond 250, but Wilfried Zaha forced Fernandinho’s own goal.

Mendy said, “I thought we were going to win the game, and the players were ready to fight until the end of the game to keep the score.”

“But in football anything can happen if you lose your concentration for a moment. Now we are sad.”

