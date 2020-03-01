benjamin-mendy-steals-photographer’s-digital-camera-during-gentleman-city’s-carabao-cup-celebrations-in-hilarious-video-clip

Benjamin Mendy was enjoying some excellent simple jokes next Manchester City’s Carabao Cup triumph around Aston Villa.

Metropolis gained the ultimate two-one with goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri putting them in a commanding lead inside of the 1st 30 minutes.

AFP or licensors Metropolis have dominated this competitiveness in latest seasons

Mbwama Samatta pulled one again for the Villans with a header soon after mistake-inclined defender John Stones fell over when working with a schedule very long ball.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been by far the far better crew but virtually received taken to extra-time when Bjorn Engels rose brilliantly to head a corner from the correct at objective but stand-in Town keeper Claudio Bravo expertly saved the ball on to the post.

It was a allow-off for Town but they were the deserving winners to receive a 3rd straight Carabao Cup and acquire 5 of the final seven League Cups on provide.

Left-back Mendy did not enjoy any of the showpiece match but was understandably in superior spirits right after the game.

Getty Pictures – Getty You just just cannot dislike Benjamin Mendy!

He has a status as a joker and his actions soon after City lifted the cup observed him stay up to his repuatation.

The cameras filmed Mendy with a camera using images when on the Wembley turf, and it turns out he’d nicked it off a photographer!

Mendy is then found teasing the lady who is evidently proclaiming possession of the digicam.

Below you can see photographs of how Mendy’s simple joke unfolded as nicely as the online video which caught the complete detail.

