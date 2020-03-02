benjamin-mendy-steals-photographer’s-digital-camera-through-person-city’s-carabao-cup-celebrations-just-after-beating-aston-villa

He did not play for Manchester Metropolis, but Benjamin Mendy insists he is usually ‘playing’.

The defender relished himself on the Wembley pitch for the duration of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup closing celebrations.

City beat Aston Villa 2-one with ambitions from Sergio Aguero and Rodri placing them in a commanding lead inside of the first 30 minutes.

Metropolis have dominated this levels of competition in the latest seasons

Mbwama Samatta pulled one back again for the Villans with a header right after error-inclined defender John Stones fell around when working with a plan very long ball.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect ended up by much the far better workforce but practically got taken to excess-time when Bjorn Engels rose brilliantly to head a corner from the correct at aim but stand-in Town keeper Claudio Bravo expertly saved the ball onto the post.

It was a enable-off for Metropolis but they were being the deserving winners to receive a 3rd straight Carabao Cup and win five of the final seven League Cups on present.

Mendy did not play any of the showpiece match but was understandably in superior spirits soon after the activity.

You just just can't hate Benjamin Mendy!

He has a name as a joker and his actions just after Metropolis lifted the cup noticed him reside up to his track record.

Tv set cameras spotted Mendy with a camera using pics when on the turf, and it turns out he’d nicked it off a photographer!

Mendy is then viewed teasing City’s senior club photographer, Victoria Haydn by saying possession of the camera.

He then tweeted to say “Always taking part in (even when I never perform) – I’m sorry @victoriahaydn”.

Mendy is noticed having time out of his working day occupation by taking pictures

Turns out the camera isn't his…

Mendy then operates absent from photographer – City's official snapper Victoria Haydn – saying possession of the digital camera

Mendy's teammate Riyad Mahrez then measures in to support the photographer out

Not ahead of Mendy takes a photo of them however