[Bensalem law enforcement will journey on school buses in an energy to choose powerful motion towards drivers passing the stopped buses – Up News Details Philly]

BENSALEM, Pa (Up Information Details) – Soon after an accident that hurt a 12-year-old woman, Bensalem police are taking powerful motion towards drivers who go by stopped university buses. Law enforcement introduced a community support announcement that highlights the effort.

Bensalem officers will vacation in buses with young children, in research of motorists who do not stop at the intermittent cease indication of the buses.

A creeping law enforcement car or truck will prevent and estimate the driver.