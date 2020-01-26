Berhow helps Northern Iowa beat Loyola Chicago 67-62 in OT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Trae Berhow scored the first five points in extra time, ending with 11 points and 12 career-level rebounds. Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago on Sunday 67-62 and even moved with the Ramblers to head the Missouri Valley Conference.

Loyolas Tate Hall made two free throws with a 4 second lead to extend the game after 55. Berhow was fouled in injury time for 20 seconds and hit two foul shots to hit the Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) on two and added a 3-pointer at 3:19 to take the lead Expand 60-55. Two free throws from AJ Green with a 1:38 left-shift lead to seven and UNI held on from there.

Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points each. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 from the bank. Berow’s one-two was his second of the season.

Cameron Krutwig led the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points while Hall scored 10.

