Berkeley Intros real-time payments for businesses

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Global payment solution company Berkeley Payments introduces DirectSend to provide businesses with smooth, real-time bank transfers, the company said on Thursday (January 30).

Berkeley is also the first Canadian company to offer 3D Secure 2.0 for money transfers.

Berkeley Payments CEO and founder, Jonathon Hamburg, said DirectSend’s technological capabilities are “unmatched in today’s market.”

He added that Berkeley offers this service worldwide and has received “very positive reviews and feedback” from current customers who use it.

DirectSend can be personalized with a bespoke platform or fully merged with a company’s existing network. The solution offers real-time economic payouts, peer-to-peer transfers (P2P), and payments for B2B suppliers to meet all business needs.

The service also supports new resources for debt repayment and debt collection, as well as real-time transfer of prepaid cards directly from consumer bank accounts. DirectSend is faster than ACH, checks and prepaid alternatives. This service enables payments of all sizes to be made in less than three seconds, the company said.

The solution is now available in Canada and will be launched in the United States in late spring.

Berkeley Payments was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto. It manages over a billion dollars for business customers worldwide.

In October Berkeley acquired Toronto-based FinTech startup Pungle, a fast, integrated payment platform. The acquisition puts Berkeley in the position of “one of the most innovative and fastest growing FinTech companies worldwide,” said Hamburg at the time.

Pungle’s founders – Paul Birkness and Braulio Lam – joined Berkeley’s leadership team as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

Although around 40 percent of the respondents surveyed for the January 2020 real-time payments index said that concerns about technical integration are holding back implementation plans, users are pushing towards real-time payments.

The main attraction of real-time payments is the improvement in cash flow. However, there is also considerable interest in what else the system can do.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.