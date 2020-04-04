Berkeley Prep Baseball Coach focuses on us, not me

Tampa, Florida. —Berkeley Prep coach Richie Warren is downsizing.

“It’s obviously different,” Warren said.

Berkeley Prep baseball team ranked 20th nationwide

Richie Warren coach recently won 300th career game

Warren began his coaching career at his alma mater, the Jesuits, and led them to the state championships in 2014.

Usually during this time, Warren works out with a nationally ranked Berkeley preparation team. But lately, Warren is having a good time with his sons because it’s out of the ordinary.

This has been Warren’s daily routine since the Corona Virus shut down everything.

And he misses his Berkeley family as much as Warren appreciates this wonderful time with his boy.

“I miss them, I don’t have any players, no students, I miss our interactions,” he said. “The fist hits the corridor. Check-in at lunch. Lunch with them. Obviously, the baseball side.”

Berekeley Prep Bucs performed well. This team had something special.

“Their heart is wonderful,” Warren said. “They appeared every day and played as hard as possible. They were growing up. They were mature. They were a very special group.

“We have a complete team of kids who want to compete in the seventh and kids who want to be a box to get a hit to win the match,” said senior catcher Davis Childers. “Such a thing. Everyone is really competitive and I think it will help us a lot.

It is also helpful to have a leader who is not just in the field, such as a coach, Warren.

“I think he prioritizes being the first person to respect,” said Childers. “He takes every opportunity to take care of us.”

That’s how Warren has always approached coaching. He did so at the Jesuits, leading the Tigers to the state championships in 2014. And that was for six seasons in Berkeley, where he recently celebrated his 300th victory.

“That means I’m pretty lucky and I’m blessed,” Warren said. “I am happy to be with so many great players and coaches. I had the opportunity to be the head of two incredible programs.”

This season offered the opportunity to raise Berkeley to the same height as the Jesuits achieved.

“11-0, we were ranked in the country,” he said. “Berkeley baseball was like a town story, and it hurts to get rid of it suddenly.”

We all have a grief process about what has been lost in a pandemic. When things were shut down, Warren had a straightforward conversation with his team and looked into things. This is a perspective that we can all understand in these difficult times.

“We’re not talking to me, but to us,” Warren said. “We have great interests as a community to help others serve.

“This is not mine. This is not mine. This is what we can do to keep the community safe.”

