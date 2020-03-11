Berlin nightclub Bergayn cancels all events before the end of April because of the outbreak karanavirusa

Berlin nightclub Bergayn announced that it will close more than a month because of the spread karanavirusa.

The world-famous place ads announced the cancellation of all “home-made” events in a statement posted on its website in German and English.

“Regarding the current situation of health in the interests of the health of our employees, artists and guests, all previously announced events homemade club Bergeyne, Panorama Bar and Saul stopped as a precautionary measure until 20 April 2020,” the statement reads.

As of March 11 in Germany registered 1296 cases of coronavirus, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the country warns that 70% of the population may be infected.

Yesterday in Berlin were banned from gathering more than 1,000 people, Bergeyna power – 1500.

Karanavirus already made a significant importance to the world of music and nightlife scene, and abolished the SXSW and Coachella postponed to try to slow the spread of the disease.

On the abolition of the SXSW, which produces a lot of artists out of the pocket, the NME has teamed up with the legendary London venue The 100 Club, to be held in the last minute a live showcase for support groups that were going to perform at the festival in Austin.

Performance will take place on 22 March. Details about tickets and staging will be known next week. Visit here for registration information of interest.