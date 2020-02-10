Bermuda triangle shipwreck SS Cotopaxi found after almost 100 years

The SS Cotopaxi disappeared in 1925 and for decades people have speculated that it may have been a victim of the infamous Bermuda Triangle.

The ill-fated freighter was found to be on the ocean floor about 70 km from St. Augustine, Florida, according to scientists who reported identifying the ship.

The place is known to divers and spear fishermen as “The Bear Wreck” who were unaware of its history.

The SS Cotopaxi disappeared in 1925 and was long considered a victim of the Bermuda Triangle. Experts have now identified the wreck off Florida. (Supplied) Michael Barnette dived the wreck for the first time about 15 years ago and tried to identify it for a while. Barnette is a biologist with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and has identified dozens of shipwrecks and crashed planes as an independent researcher.

“I knew from the heart that it was the cotopaxi, but to prove it was something else,” he told CNN. “We didn’t know 100 percent because we didn’t have this smoking weapon, we didn’t have a bell with a name or anything.”

The Cotopaxi was a steam-powered cargo ship that set sail on November 29, 1925 with a load of coal on a voyage from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana, Cuba, when it disappeared with 32 people on board.

For years, Barnette suspected that “The Bear Wreck” was the Cotopaxi and made his proof in the science channel series “Shipwreck Secrets”, which will premiere on Sunday (US time).

Barnette worked with a historian to collect court files, insurance records, and other information about the Cotopaxi.

“When I saw his research, I was quite impressed,” said Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP).

“He had done a lot of archive research and he had the plans of the Cotopaxi and he had the court files of the crew who died in the incident and sued the owner of the company.”

They dived back to the wreckage last year and surveyed important areas that survived 95 years in the ocean.

Researchers dive under the wreck of the SS Cotopaxi, which disappeared almost 95 years ago (Science Channel). (Supplied)

“These things were in line with the blueprints we had from the ship,” Meide told CNN. “So the size of the boilers exactly matches the position of the boilers. The arrangement of the ship.”

His course would have taken him through the Bermuda Triangle, which extends from South Florida to Bermuda down to Puerto Rico.

The Bermuda Triangle is notorious for the inexplicable disappearance of ships, planes, and people who have been blamed for aliens, the lost city of Atlantis, and other supernatural or environmental causes.

Film director Steven Spielberg named an abandoned ship that appeared in the desert in “Encounters of the Third Kind” after the Cotopaxi, and there was a viral – and fake – report that it returned as a “ghost ship” near Cuba in 2015 had appeared.

Ship was caught in a tropical storm

Barnette said the real reasons for Cotopaxi’s downfall were much more worldly – negligence, poor maintenance, and bad weather.

Many of the ship’s hatches were broken or simply missing, so the crew could not keep water out of the hold in rough seas or bad weather.

“And that’s exactly what happened. You encountered a tropical storm off the coast of Florida that blew up the coast,” said Barnette.

“The ship probably went from bad to catastrophic very quickly.”

Barnette found out that the ship had made an emergency call to determine that it was near St. Augustine before it left.