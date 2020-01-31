Bermuda Triangle SS Cotopaxi Shipwreck Discovery US News

Experts believe they found the wreckage of a merchant ship that disappeared into the Bermuda Triangle almost 100 years ago.

The SS Cotopaxi left Charleston, South Carolina, in 1925 for Havana, Cuba. However, the steam-powered ship never reached its destination. The bodies of the 32 people on board were never found, the New York Post reports.

A group of marine researchers believe that a ship that was previously discovered under a different name is the SS Cotopaxi.

Marine biologist and underwater researcher Michael Barnette examines the wreckage of the SS-Cotopaxi. (Science channel)

The alleged wreckage is located approximately 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida. It was originally thought to be the site of the wreck of the bear wreck.

The bear wreck was discovered 35 years ago, but after reviewing the ship’s data at sea and archaeologists at Lloyd’s of London, they found that the SS Cotopaxi broadcast a distress signal on December 1, two days after the launch.

According to the new information, the group is confident that the bear wreck is actually the SS Cotopaxi.

The Bermuda Triangle is notorious for ships and planes that mysteriously disappear in its waters.

It stretches across the North Atlantic between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico.

While many believe in supernatural powers, scientists argue that the area is no different from any other body of water, and while some ships and planes have sunk in the area due to bad weather, science fiction and urban legends are to blame for the widespread beliefs.