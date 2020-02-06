Bernard Hopkins’ oldest boxing world championship record in danger

Ringside 06/02/2020

📸 EC boxes / Stacey Verbeek

Cruiserweight veteran Fırat Arslan battles Bernard Hopkins to become the oldest world champion of all time against Kevin Lerena this weekend.

The clock is running for the EM boxing event, which takes place this Saturday in Göppingen.

Arslan vs Lerena is sponsored by Erol Ceylan and the historic cruiserweight campaign is staged in the EWS Arena.

Former world champion Firat Arslan from Turkey (47-8-3, 32 KO) challenges current IBO cruiserweight title holder Kevin Lerena from South Africa (24-1, 11 KO).

Eleven years after his first championship, Firat Arslan looks at another title.

There are several names for the oldest world champion. The sixth on the list is Arslan.

Arslan comes from Zonguldak in Turkey and defended his WBA world title against Darnell Wilson in 2008. He’s been chasing another belt since then and hasn’t lost a fight since 2014.

At the age of 49, Firat wants to make history to become the oldest world champion. Pioneering George Foreman, who became world champion at 45, and Bernard Hopkins at 49.

The legendary cruiser and heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, like Arslan, became world champion at the age of 38, by outshining John Ruiz.

Holyfield had another chance to win a world title against Nikolay Valuev from Russia at the age of 47. The American failed to win the title through a short decision.

List of the oldest world champions

– Manny Pacquiao (40 years and 178 days)

– Bob Fitzsimmons (40 years and 182 days)

– Thulani Malinga (42 years and 8 days)

– George Foreman (45 years and 299 days)

– Bernard Hopkins (49 years and 94 days)

• Firat Arslan will be 133 days old at the age of 49 if he emerges victorious on Saturday.

If he wins against South African Kevin Lerena on February 8, he will be the oldest champion and 49 years and 133 days old, surpassing Bernard Hopkins’ record.

Officials have been announced

Leszek Jankowiak will be the referee in the ring on Saturday, while Jerome Lades, Matteo Montella and Rocky Young will be the referee in the ring.