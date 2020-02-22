[bernie-bros-extra-very-likely-to-be-from-moscow,-idaho,-than-moscow,-russia]

Somewhat disturbing mug shot, isn’t it?

You are searching at a Bernie Bro straight out of Central Casting, the variety of bum you could see lurking all over your nearby methadone clinic, or maybe the welfare office.

But now, we are knowledgeable by the purveyors of the initial Russian collusion hoax, there may perhaps be something even more sinister in participate in in this ongoing nationwide criminal offense wave by Bernie Bros.

What if these perps like Patrick Bradley, age 34 (believe it or not!) of Windham, N.H., are a thing more than deranged loser unemployable criminals? What if they are as an alternative Russian mystery agents, programmed by Kremlin bots and Macedonian troll farms?

I mean, has everyone ever found Patrick Bradley and Boris Badenov in the very same room?

As you know, on the eve of the Nevada caucuses, Phony Information hysterically trotted out another fairy tale about alleged Russian tries to elect, or re-elect Donald Trump. Stop me if you have listened to this 1 just before.

This was seriously unhappy hack work by the Democrat stenographers with press passes. Why bankroll a sequel to a large floperoo like Russian collusion? Couldn’t the Deep Condition have concocted a new angle, like a plot, say, by Satanic nuns from Madagascar or unicorn ranchers from Place 51?

The only new twist in this debunked conspiracy principle was that Putin is now also allegedly seeking to assistance … Bernie Sanders.

Genuinely? Who else would the Reds be backing?

Comrade Bernie honeymooned in the old Soviet Union, he’s been an abject apologist for their satellite Stalinist regimes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Bernie is a card-carrying fellow traveler.

But give him credit history — he is aware of how to place a glow on a sneaker. He promptly said that the report, if true, indicated that the treacherous Commies must be powering it for “some of the unpleasant stuff on the world-wide-web attributed to our marketing campaign.”

Swift considering, Comrade!

But the trouble is, the Bernie Bros’ unsightly things is not confined to the internet, it is on the street. Hardly ever check out to get in between a Bernie Bro and an EBT card. Specially if you’re sporting a MAGA hat — that’s what induced Comrade Bradley on key working day.

Soon after voting, as he still left the substantial university and walked by the Trump tent in the parking great deal, a 15-year-aged boy in a MAGA hat wished him a awesome night. According to witnesses, Bradley went berserk, screamed, “(Bleep) you!” and punched the child. An adult came to the kid’s protection, and the deranged hippie broke his jaw, all the though contacting the Trump supporters “fascists.”

One particular of the Trump volunteers posted on social media: “God as my witness, a outrageous moonbat attacked us at the polls.”

In the previous times of the KGB, Soviet agents inserted into a state were meant to be “sleepers,” proper? They were to keep a low profile till the Kremlin activated them. Comrade Bradley evidently hardly ever bought the coded guidance from Radio Moscow.

If you Google him you see arrests for, between other crimes, possession of eight lbs . of weed, ramming cars, punching law enforcement officers, etcetera.

It’s the crimson MAGA hat that seems to trigger these sinister foreign operatives — that and the liquor. I check out to interview victims on my radio demonstrate, and they are most often assaulted in bars. A youthful person in Falmouth was sucker-punched by a drunk woman — an illegal immigrant from Brazil. ICE picked her up a handful of days later.

Final fall, in Vero Beach, Fla., a 67-calendar year-old Trump voter was assaulted in a grill by a drunk German who spat on him and screamed in a Col. Klink accent, “You really should go again to Russia, you (bleeping) Communist.”

It is the Alinsky design — normally accuse your foes of whichever you’re guilty of. That kraut is now undertaking 90 days in the Indian River County jail.

But why really do not the Russians recruit Individuals, somewhat than foreign drifters with ingesting challenges? Likely due to the fact of the booming Trump overall economy — every single sober citizen who wishes a occupation now has 1.

Even the FSB simply cannot get great assist any longer.

In Eureka, Calif., a 43-calendar year-aged loser was just arrested and charged with striving to burn up down the regional GOP headquarters after breaking out its windows. Arson is a custom with socialists — consider Reichstag fire. This pajama boy was arrested even though fleeing on a bicycle with “a ‘Bernie’ sticker prominently displayed,” as the community Tv station described.

These Russian belongings are all over the place. In Hobart, Ind., police just arrested a “couple” and billed them with assaulting teenage twins who were being driving bikes with Trump flags on a road. The “couple” tried out to operate them off the highway and screamed, “Y’all fearful, just like your president! … The usa is not good (bleeps)!”

The male perp’s identify was Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones. Funny matter is, I checked out his mug shot and he doesn’t search Russian.

As the pair continued subsequent the twins, their victims started videotaping their assailants on Snapchat, and then named 911. That seriously frosted the 23-year-aged Bernie Bro.

“In the movie,” the paper claimed, “Perry-Jones claimed that if police questioned him about it, he would just say the boys called him a racial slur.”

How assimilated is that? These times, calling in a faux dislike crime versus Trump supporters is additional American than apple pie. And even the Russian secret agents know it.