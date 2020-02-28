[Bernie Campaign Supervisor Fires Again at Trump Accusing Democrats to Hoping to Steal Nomination From Sanders]

2020 hopeful and Democratic prospect for president Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign supervisor Faiz Shakir fired again at President Donald Trump Friday above accusing Democrats of making an attempt to steal the nomination from his boss.

Shakir took sharp criticism with Trump’s tweet, which claimed that “The Dems are performing challenging to consider the prized nomination away from Bernie. Backroom politics, which Bernie is not very excellent at. His people will not allow it come about once more!”

The campaign manager, a few minutes afterwards, responded by inquiring if the commander-in-main if he is “even wondering about coronavirus, the tanking marketplaces, or just usually the career of remaining president?”

