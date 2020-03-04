[Bernie Lets Free on ‘Corporate Media’ After Tremendous Tuesday Stumble: ‘This Marketing campaign Has Been In contrast to the Coronavirus’]

On the working day soon after his Super Tuesday setback, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is zeroing in on a single entity which he thinks was accountable for his underwhelming general performance — the media.

Speaking at a news meeting in Burlington, VT on Wednesday, Sanders sounded off on “some in the company media” — generating reference to CNN’s Michael Smerconish evaluating the Sanders marketing campaign to the coronavirus, and former MSNBC host Chris Matthews likening the Sanders campaign’s ascent to the increase of the Nazis.

“There’s not been a marketing campaign, I imagine, that has been having to offer with the kind of venom that we’re observing from some in the corporate media,” Sanders claimed. “This marketing campaign has been in contrast to the coronavirus on tv. We have been explained as the Nazi military marching across France.”

The Vermont senator went on to rip the very last discussion — conducted by CBS — for its deficiency of substance.

“The previous discussion that took put seriously was, I assume, insulting to the American people today,” Sanders claimed. “It was a food struggle. It was about who could yell the loudest. That’s not what the American people today want. They want a major debate on severe difficulties.”

