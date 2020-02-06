Bernie Madoff cited Scotland’s controversial release of the Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi in court documents seeking leniency of his 150-year prison sentence for medical reasons.

The dishonored financier was jailed for fraud in 2009 after orchestrating the largest ponzi scheme in history.

He has now been given less than 18 months to live after suffering from end-stage renal disease and wishes to "save" his relationships with his grandchildren.

Madoff’s lawyer has filed court documents indicating that the 81-year-old woman suffered from end-stage kidney disease and other “serious and chronic medical conditions”, including hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

“There is no cure for my type of illness,” Madoff told the Washington Post in a telephone interview, expressing remorse for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

“I have already served 11 years and, frankly, I have suffered from it,” he said.

Madoff’s motion mentions Scotland’s controversial release of Al-Megrahi, who was convicted in 2001 of detonating Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270 people.

Al-Megrahi was released in 2009 on compassionate grounds and died of cancer in 2012, still protesting his innocence.

The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment. Prosecutors are expected to file a response to the request in the coming days.

Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 federal charges in a fraudulent investment scheme involving billions of dollars, admitting that he has defrauded thousands of clients for decades.

The wealthy and celebrities were among his victims, as well as people of modest means who had invested with him without knowing it through foster funds.

New court records indicate that Madoff was admitted in July to the hospice palliative care unit in Butner, North Carolina federal prison.

“Madoff’s health has deteriorated and will continue to deteriorate, and he will need more physical and medical assistance before his death,” wrote lawyer Brandon Sample.

A so-called compassionate release would allow Madoff to “receive end-of-life care in the community, which would be more efficient, faster and less burdensome” for the US Bureau of Prisons, wrote Sample.

The Prisons Office rejected Madoff’s request for release in December, according to court documents, saying it would “minimize the seriousness of his offense”.

The agency says that Madoff’s release date is November 14, 2139.