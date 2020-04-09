Bernie Press Sec Briahna Gray Rips Democrats on Twitter

Briahna Joy Gray, Press Secretary for the former Democratic candidate Bernie Saunders, continued to take shots Joe Biden and other Democrats on Twitter after Sanders announced the end of his campaign this week – despite Vermont senator’s commitment to working with Biden to defeat the president. Donald Trump.

When former mayor South Bend Pete Buttigieg – who withdrew from the presidential race and approved Biden before Super Tuesday – expressed his gratitude and admiration for Sanders in a Twitter post, Gray responded by telling him to “keep this fullness”.

We have been promoting your healthcare system with the promise of “if you like your healthcare you can keep it”.

This was a fantasy that became more apparent than the millions paid for unemployment due to #COVID ー 19.

We can’t keep our health care, but you can maintain that fullness. https://t.co/610E4HXqyq

– Briahna Joy Gray (.briebriejoy) April 8, 2020

Gray also posted a clip of Host Fox News Juncker Carlson after Biden for his mental acuity, and said Sanders was “too good” to attack the supposed Democratic candidate for such reasons during their primary struggle:

Bernie was very kind to go after Biden, but he is coming.

Either the Dem leadership is more concerned with maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or they are planning to replace Joe – by adopting a fairly quick and relaxed relationship with the House of Representatives.

Lose lost. https://t.co/mzQYMjM2Nc

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

“Is Joe Biden ready to lead this country? Could he find his car in a three-bed parking lot? Could he go on a salad? And, incidentally, what is his position on the Coronavirus pandemic? the mysteries that Democrats face today, “Carlson said during the clip.

Gray has denounced the host of Fox News as a “tough killer,” but said his criticism of Biden would not go away.

Of course, Tucker Carlson is a tough bully. But the interlocutor’s hatred does not make the criticism disappear.

Democrats deserve a contender. The corporate media absolved themselves of responsibility.

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

In a series of later tweets, Gray argued that Biden should win Democrats and Independents in the general election, despite being the head of his delegation, citing “very low scores of enthusiasm.” He proposed adopting many of Sanders’ policies to do so, from Medicare For All to a property tax.

Biden, who has very low ratings, needs to understand how to address all Democrats and Independents, most of whom did not see him as the first choice. And that will be even harder when the projector turns on.

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

My recommendation is to adopt popular policies such as #MedicareForAll, student debt cancellation, medical debt cancellation, universal child care and property tax. https://t.co/pQCkFvZqjK

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

The former press secretary added a list of issues that appear to be missing from Biden’s financial plan, all of which were addressed by Sanders:

Joe Biden’s plan seems to exclude:

🚫Graduates of speculative schools, which are among the most charged;

. 1/3 of students attending private schools (except HBCU).

.Commercial offices.

ΙτηStudent debt line;

.More than 125x. https://t.co/EdSmSe6wA2 pic.twitter.com/1AkI6VMhKW

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

Gray suggested there was some hope for Sanders supporters to join the Biden train, because if he supported the cancellation of the students’ debt, he could “gain the trust of millions of young people.”

Joe Biden’s plan is inadequate. But it can and should change that and gain the trust of millions of young people who see him as the man who said “I don’t like him” for millennia. https://t.co/vd6Q1pV6iJ

– Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 9, 2020

