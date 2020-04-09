Bernie Sanders Announces Social Media As It Comes At 2020 Competition

Bernie Sanders eliminated the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday, endorsing the Democratic nomination Joe BidenThe. Sanders said in a message to supporters Wednesday “Because we won the ideological race … I have concluded that the struggle for Democratic elections will not be successful,” I can’t be more proud of a race that can’t be won. “

Describing the decision to end the 2020 campaign as “painful,” Sanders points out the importance his two candidates for the presidency have had over the leftist party. and promised to fight with Biden to “move our strategy forward.” He said his campaign “won the anti-sentiment” across the blue, red, and bloody issues from healthcare to higher education. Ideas that were once “beyond the norm and personal,” he said, have become mainstream.

Biden agreed on Wednesday, saying in a statement that “Sanders and his supporters have changed the American conversation,” as “issues that have little concern – or lack thereof hopelessness – now that’s the core of the political debate. ”Sanders, he said,“ is not just running away from politics; it was created. “

Sanders’ departure is less than two months since he took the first liberty, claiming victory in the first three presidential races, thanks in part to a passion for the power that remains. surrounding his campaign. But Biden’s decision to win in South Carolina, in March, and the victory three days after Super Tuesday, earned the former vice president a return to history. With 2020 competitors like __Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, too Andrew Yang endorsed Biden, and his victory continued, the Vermont Senator’s darkest hopes.

Sanders has indicated he plans to stay in the race, even though he has moved online due to a viral illness, and recently revealed he will be competing in a debate in April. “If there is a dispute in April, he plans to be there,” Sanders expert said Mike Casca mentioned last month. Sanders’ presence in the race has raised concerns among some Democrats, who criticized the Vermont congressional committee for contesting the split in 2016 after a first-round victory. with Jesus is aliveThe. “This work is over. He must acknowledge and treat her with kindness, ” Matt Bennett, Co-founder of the center-side think tank Third Street, said in March. Sanders has indicated in recent days that he would be willing to bow out, with reports of advisers saying he was out of the race and Biden told his candidate that he was are starting to monitor the ability to run mates.

With Sanders’ departure, Biden will now work with a coalition of prominent and influential parties after his march to the November General Election. Donald TrumpThe. Biden responded to Sanders supporters Wednesday in his words: “I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency is what we have to do in this country. I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome. You need it. “

Trump has long accused the Democratic party of running a political party, possibly by attacking some of Sanders supporters in November or hoping they will vote. hold elections. Trump wasted no time Wednesday making his voice: “Bernie Sanders is OUT!” he tweeted. “Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for him, Bernie would have won almost every state of Super Tuesday! This ends what Democrats & DNC want, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! ”

Sanders on Wednesday tried to help the party split, describing Biden as a “worthy candidate” and vowing to work with him to remove the president. “Together, let’s face it, we’re going to win Donald Trump,” he said, “the most dangerous president in American history today.” “

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Inside Trump’s Decision to Recover of His Coronavirus Miracle

– Coronavirus infection in Italy: The Art of the Wind

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Adequate Antibiotics with New Coronavirus – And Trump

– Does Business News Have Coronavirus?

– Why Some Early MAGA Clients Oppose Trump’s Doctrine

– Behind Andrew Cuomo’s Mental Games with Trump

– From the List: Follow the Mental Health Plans That Donate 2014 Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. [tagsTso ethnic] bernie sandals