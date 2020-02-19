[Bernie Sanders, Asked Irrespective of whether He’ll Release Much more Health care Records, States ‘I Never Feel We Will’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Bernie Sanders tonight was asked his CNN town hall tonight about whether he’ll release extra health-related documents.

Anderson Cooper introduced up the doctors’ letters he has unveiled in modern months right before asking if he no for a longer period ideas to launch his total professional medical documents.

“We have launched — I assume, Anderson, fairly as a lot as any other prospect has,” Sanders responded. “We unveiled two, relatively, depth letters from cardiologists and unveiled a letter that arrived from the head of the U.S. Congress professional medical group, the doctors there. So I assume we have released a specific report. And I’m comfortable with what we have finished.”

He also joked a little bit about how he’s been in fantastic well being on the marketing campaign trail so significantly.

Cooper asked, “Just to be apparent, you really don’t program to launch any extra records?”

“I never consider we will, no,” Sanders responded.

That reply got some criticism on social media:

You can look at the clip above, via CNN.