Bernie Sanders asks for a “partial repeat” of the Iowa votes

Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign provides for a “partial repeat” of last week’s Iowa Caucuses results.

A polling officer confirmed plans for Sunday evening (US time) before candidates on Monday asked the Iowa Democratic Party to rally the results. A Recanvass is not a recount, but a verification of the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

The party released updated results on Sunday, indicating that Pete Buttigieg Sanders led two of the state’s delegates out of 2,152.

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo / AP

The Associated Press remains unable to determine a winner because it believes the results may not be entirely accurate and may need to be revised.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders won the Caucuses – Buttigieg because he had a razor-thin lead in the number of delegates; Sanders because he received the most support overall. However, the chaos and inconsistencies in reporting on the results have raised widespread doubt and sharp criticism of the process by candidates and party leaders, and the field has largely shifted its focus to the next primary state, New Hampshire.

Technical problems whirled around. An app used by party volunteers to report results and blocked phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party not publishing results for the public until almost a day after the event.

Party volunteers found inconsistencies in the intricate math used by caucus volunteers to calculate the outcome of each caucus.

To confirm the validity of the data received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper records of the results and comparing them to the numbers reported by volunteers.

However, the party’s reporting continued to be troubled, and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Saturday that it was reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 counties.

On Sunday, they published updated results that still gave Buttigieg a narrow lead in the number of delegates.

But the updated results left problems with the complex math used to calculate the results at each caucus site, according to the party leadership, stipulating math would be against the law.

District leaders must complete a “Caucus Math Worksheet” at each meeting place to record the number of participants and the results of the first and second rounds of elections.

These worksheets are signed by the district head, the secretary, and representatives of the campaigns present to confirm their accuracy. They are the official paper record of the events in the individual meeting rooms.

The Iowa Democratic Party used these paper documents to ensure that they corresponded to the figures publicly reported by the party. But mistakes in the worksheet abound. In some cases there was a problem in summing votes for candidates, or the final number of people who took part after the two rounds was higher than the original number.

In other cases, district leaders made mistakes using the party’s formula, which turned raw votes into “equivalents of state delegates.” These are ultimately used to calculate how many national delegates each candidate receives.

In an internal email from the party this weekend, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said that following the advice of the party’s lawyer, Shayla McCormally, these worksheets are considered legal documents and have been tampered with would constitute a crime with them.

“It’s like a ballot of the Caucus’ mandatory voting protocol. The seriousness of the protocol is evident from the language at the end, which states that any misrepresentation of the information is a crime,” the party’s internal email said.

“Changes or manipulations on the sheet can therefore lead to dialing problems or misconduct.”

– AP