Bernie Sanders attracts a crowd of 15,000 in Chicago – Trump’s “autocracy”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Saturday held a mass rally in Chicago, Illinois, drawing thousands of supporters and telling them that President Trump “is moving this country to an autocracy.”

The self-described socialist senator would have estimated an estimated 15,000 at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, according to Bernie 2020 Chief Counsel Chuck Rocha and others on social media:

15,000 in Chicago Grant Park today! @BernieSanders #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/bhwleH87Hh

– Chuck Rocha (@ChuckRocha) March 7, 2020

Hi Chicago. Happy to eat your pizza and meet 15,200 friends and #Berniesanders pic.twitter.com/Vk6G0rtGiF

– Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) March 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders will win in Chicago.

Pass on. pic.twitter.com/X363Ro8jkK

– Students For Bernie (@Students_Bernie) March 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders is feeling good and tells a crowd of 15,000 that he can legalize marijuana nationwide, and maybe he should sign that executive order in Chicago. #BernieForIL https://t.co/ILUZDN2ixF pic.twitter.com/Um72AMTgY1

– People for Bernie (@ People4Bernie) on March 7, 2020

Sanders told the crowd that to defeat President Trump in November, Democrats will need the largest number of voters in American history.

“This turnout looks like Grand Park today,” he said.

Sanders described the President as “a pathological liar” in his previous chess speeches and accused him of “moving this country to an autocracy”.

Although Sanders told supporters that he and his opponent, Joe Biden (D) are “friends,” he said that they have different views and records, and he cited the former president’s passages on the Iraq war, trade agreements and Social Security. like their support of super PAC and billionaires.

Despite that, Sanders said the Democrats will stand behind the eventual candidate because differences between party members are “much, much less” than differences with this “dangerous” president.

Sanders also touted his far-right positions, including his “100 percent” voting record, promising never to nominate a judge other than “100 percent pro-Roe v. Wade. ” He also promised to “expand” funding for parenting.

The Vermont senator also took advantage of climate change, one of the central issues of his campaign.

“Instead of spending $ 1.8 trillion a year on weapons of destruction designed to kill ourselves, we may need to pool our resources and fight our common enemy, climate change,” he said, in “Bernie”.

Sanders added that he is ready to take on “whatever the hell is 100 percent.”

Watch the full rally below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZG1VZxRRU (/ embed)