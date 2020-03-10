Bernie Sanders cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus concerns

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) canceled a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio, due to problems with the coronavirus spread.

“Due to public health and safety concerns, we are canceling the rally in Cleveland tonight,” said Sanders campaign communications director Mike Casca. “We heed the public warnings from Ohio State officials, who had stated their concern about holding large and indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. tonight. ”

The Vermont legislator’s White House campaign will also evaluate future rallies “on a case-by-case basis”.

The decision comes after Ohio confirms its first three cases of fatal illness. The state is currently testing an additional 15 people for possible exposure. On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine (D) announced the state of emergency so that the state could buy health supplies without bidding on a contract.

The development comes as the Democratic primary enters a critical arena for both Sanders and former President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner.

A total of 352 delegates cast their votes Tuesday in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. A week ago, Biden took the lead as a game leader after a dominant performance on Super Tuesday, when he won 10 states in all four of the Sanders, including Texas.

The two candidates ran a tough campaign in Michigan on Monday, which is the top prize among Tuesday’s competitions with 125 delegates.

Whoever wins Tuesday, Michigan is also a state that will be critical to win in November. The state voted Republican Donald Trump four years ago and was considered one of the biggest surprise wins that helped him win the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The UPI contributed to this report.