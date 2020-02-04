Bernie Sanders celebrates early Iowa results in New Hampshire

MILFORD, NH – US Sen. Bernie Sanders held a sort of victory round in New Hampshire on Tuesday, celebrating what seemed to be a strong finish in Iowa, a day late after technical problems had affected the first in the nation and did not immediately leave the winner.

“Last night in Iowa we received more votes in the first and second round than any other candidate,” Sanders crowed to a packed house at a sports complex in Milford, N.H. to cheer.

“For some reason they have a little trouble counting votes in Iowa,” he joked, referring to problems with a mobile app by software company Shadow that led to a massive analysis of the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday night .

“But I am confident that I know that here in New Hampshire you will be able to count your votes on Election Night,” Sanders continued. “And if you count those votes, I look forward to winning here in New Hampshire.”

Sanders remains locked up in a tight race with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for most delegates in the state of Hawkeye, according to results from 62% of the areas the Iowa Democratic Party has released Tuesday afternoon.

While Buttigieg seemed to have the lead in the partial count, Sanders’ camp quickly claimed that the Vermont senator was in the lead in the popular vote.

“We are pleased that in the partial data released so far, it is clear that more people voted for Bernie in the first and second rounds than any other candidate in the field,” said Jeff Weaver, Sanders senior adviser.

The sometimes graceful Sanders seemed downright chipper on his return to New Hampshire, the state he conveniently won in 2016 and where he consistently led recent polls with a significant margin over former Vice President Joe Biden and US Senator Elizabeth Warren. The latest Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston survey of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters showed Sanders with 31% support to Biden’s 24% and Warren’s 17%.

Sanders gave a cheerful stump speech to a noisy crowd in Milford on Tuesday evening – he plowed through while being interrupted several times by protesters who claimed he couldn’t beat President Trump.

The Vermont senator said to his supporters: “With your help, we will start and continue the process of winning here in New Hampshire and continuing to Nevada, continuing to South Carolina, continuing to California – to win those states and the Democratic nominee next Tuesday. and have the privilege of winning and defeating the most dangerous president in the history of the United States. “