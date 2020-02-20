[bernie-sanders-claims-he’s-‘disowning’-his-sexist-backers-through-democratic-debate]

LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “disowning” any of his supporters who lob sexist assaults on the net.

During Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, the Vermont senator defended his supporters following leaders of the influential Culinary Union explained that they’ve received assaults from some Sanders backers on the internet and about the telephone.

Of his online military, Sanders said that “99.9% of them are decent human beings,” but that “if there are a several folks who make unpleasant remarks, who assault trade union leaders, I disown these individuals.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren additional that the occasion requirements “a candidate with unshakeable values and a candidate who can essentially get something done for operating people today.”

Pete Buttigieg rebutted Sanders, complicated him to talk to himself: “Why did this pattern arise? Why is it specifically the scenario among the your supporters?”

He also instructed that Sanders’ supporters ended up getting his lead, saying that “management is about what you draw out of individuals, it is really about how you inspire individuals to act.”

The Linked Press contributed to this report.