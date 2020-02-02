Bernie Sanders climb into NH on the eve of the Iowa caucuses

Bernie Sanders continues to lead his Democratic rivals in New Hampshire, just hours before the Iowa caucuses could give him a crucial win in the first race of the race, a new Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston poll reveals.

Sanders has stepped up his support in the Granite state to 31% of the likely democratic voters, a seven-point lead over former vice-president Joe Biden and a 14-point lead over Elizabeth Warren, who according to the poll remained up to 17%.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 8%, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar only supports 4% and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is at 3%.

Only 7% of New Hampshire democratic voters say they are now undecided.

The Franklin Pierce-Herald-NBC10 Boston poll of 454 likely New Hampshire Democratic voters, conducted on January 29-February. 1, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6%.

If Sanders were to win a victory in Iowa on Monday evening – ahead of the polls – he would be moving rapidly to New Hampshire while striving to achieve a double-loop victory in the first two states.

“If he won in both states, he would be the first democrat who was not a sitting president since John Kerry in 2004,” said Christina Cliff, assistant professor of political science at Franklin Pierce University.

Kerry then won the nomination in 2004 and eventually lost in the general election for President George W. Bush.

Sanders has grown his support in New Hampshire since a Franklin Pierce-Herald-NBC10 Boston a week ago, when he was 29%.

Biden has also seen a slight increase in support and is now at 24% in the new poll.

Warren needs a strong show in Iowa to give her some speed on her way to New Hampshire. She is consistently stuck in third place in most Granite State polls.

If she fails to win Iowa or New Hampshire, it would be a damaging blow to her White House expectations.

On the republican side, President Donald Trump retains a huge lead and gets 72% of the likely Republican New Hampshire voters.

Former Mass. William Weld gets only 7% of the votes, unchanged since a week ago.

Trump’s approval has even grown since the last poll, with no less than 90% of the likely GOP voters approving his work performance.

Those figures indicate that the deposition of the Senate Trump in New Hampshire may have given a boost.